  • Parkland shooting survivor calls out NRA over gun ban during Pence speech

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took to Twitter over the weekend to blast the National Rifle Association after it announced that guns would not be allowed before and during Vice President Mike Pence's speech Friday at its convention in Dallas.

    "Due to the attendance of the Vice President of the United States, the U.S. Secret Service will be responsible for event security at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum," the NRA announced in a Facebook post last week. "As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance."

    Related Headlines

    We are pleased to announce another confirmed speaker for the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum at...

    Posted by NRA - National Rifle Association of America on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, a vocal proponent of gun control in the wake of the February mass shooting, quoted the statement in a tweet Saturday, adding: "The NRA has evolved into such a hilarious parody of itself."

    By Monday morning, the tweet had more than 31,000 likes and 9,000 shares.

    Supporters, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum Matt Deitsch and Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, criticized the NRA, as well.

    >> Read more trending news 

    But NRA backers and other social media users quickly hit back, with many pointing out that the Secret Service, not the NRA, instituted the weapons ban during the speech.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland shooting survivor calls out NRA over gun ban during Pence speech

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 men found dead in pond, weighed down by bricks, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Ballpark Village in St. Louis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool's rejection letter from Avengers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee