0 Party bus carrying UNCC student who fell to her death had no insurance, fake tags

CHARLOTTE , N.C. - Charlotte police have cited the owner of a bus carrying a UNC Charlotte student who fell to her death through a window last week. Investigators said the bus did not have insurance and its license plate was fictitious.

In a news release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the owner of the bus, Victor Rabb, "has voluntarily surrendered the vehicle to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Division to allow state investigators the opportunity to inspect the vehicle for any equipment violations."

Rabb said he didn’t know why the insurance was not up to date.

"We're just trying to work through it," Rabb said. "It's just tragic. We have no comment at this time."

BREAKING: Sources confirm the UNC Charlotte chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity has been suspended by their national organization pending investigation.



“Party Bus” was rented by the fraternity and alcohol found on board night 20-year-old Polly Rogers killed. pic.twitter.com/YZXW7olKB3 — Paul Boyd (@PaulBoydWSOC9) May 3, 2018

The bizarre incident happened around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in northeast Charlotte. Witnesses said 20-year-old Polly Rogers fell out the emergency window of a Charlotte Party Charters bus and was hit by two cars.

A report released last Thursday by CMPD said multiple people on board the bus were drinking alcohol.

The UNC Charlotte chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity has been suspended by its national organization pending an investigation into Rogers' death. The bus was rented by the fraternity.

“The Kappa Sigma fraternity will fully cooperate with all investigations of the university and all local authorities,” said Mitchell Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The police report on the incident said the bus was taking people to a bar in uptown Charlotte from an off-campus house.

“Alcohol use is an unknown factor at this time for the victim, however, alcohol was being consumed on the bus by multiple occupants,” the report states.

Police are still investigating Rogers' death.

