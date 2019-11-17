Passenger dies after falling four stories from Carnival Cruise ship

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger fatally fell four floors as the Carnival Horizon was returning to port Friday.
The man, whose identity has not been released, fell from the ninth floor to the fifth, WINK reported.
Miami police are investigating, WINK reported.
The cruise line is working with the victim’s family, WFOR reported.
