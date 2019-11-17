  • Passenger dies after falling four stories from Carnival Cruise ship

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    MIAMI -

    A Carnival Cruise Line passenger fatally fell four floors as the Carnival Horizon was returning to port Friday.

    >> Read more trending news

    The man, whose identity has not been released, fell from the ninth floor to the fifth, WINK reported.

    Miami police are investigating, WINK reported

    The cruise line is working with the victim’s family, WFOR reported

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories