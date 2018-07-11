Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck on I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle on Wednesday.
KIRO reports it happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Seneca Street.
It is unknown why the man was on the freeway.
SEATTLE I-90 from SB I-5 is CLOSED downtown. Man hit & killed by dump truck in middle of highway. Driver cooperating. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/73UjLi41Mn— Rob Munoz (@RobKIRO7) July 11, 2018
Traffic was blocked for miles through downtown Seattle during the morning commute while the investigation took place.
