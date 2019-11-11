People's Choice Awards 2019: Here's the complete list of winners

Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink were among the top honorees Sunday at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- People's Champion: Pink
- Fashion Icon: Gwen Stefani
- People's Icon: Jennifer Aniston
- Movie of 2019: "Avengers: Endgame"
- Comedy Movie of 2019: "Murder Mystery"
- Action Movie of 2019: "Avengers: Endgame"
- Drama Movie of 2019: "After"
- Family Movie of 2019: "Aladdin"
- Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
- Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
- Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
- Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, "Spider-Man, Far From Home"
- Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, "The Lion King"
- TV Show of 2019: "Stranger Things"
- Drama Show of 2019: "Stranger Things"
- Comedy Show of 2019: "The Big Bang Theory"
- Reality Show of 2019: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
- Competition Show of 2019: "America's Got Talent"
- Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
- Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, "Euphoria"
- Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
- Daytime Talk Show of 2019: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
- Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
- Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, "The Bachelorette"
- Reality Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
- Bingeworthy Show of 2019: "Outlander"
- Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: "Shadowhunters"
- Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes
- Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish
- Group of 2019: Blackpink
- Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
- Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, "Lover"
- Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton
- Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G
- Music Video of 2019: Blackpink, "Kill This Love"
- Concert Tour of 2019: Blackpink, Blackpink 2019 World
- Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik
- Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock
- Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres
- Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug
- Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart
- Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles
- Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles
- Pop Podcast of 2019: "Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad"
