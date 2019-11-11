  • People's Choice Awards 2019: Here's the complete list of winners

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SANTA MONICA, Calif. -

    Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink were among the top honorees Sunday at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

    Here is the complete list of winners:

    • People's Champion: Pink
    • Fashion Icon: Gwen Stefani
    • People's Icon: Jennifer Aniston
    • Movie of 2019: "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Comedy Movie of 2019: "Murder Mystery"
    • Action Movie of 2019: "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Drama Movie of 2019: "After"
    • Family Movie of 2019: "Aladdin"
    • Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
    • Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
    • Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
    • Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, "Spider-Man, Far From Home"
    • Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, "The Lion King"
    • TV Show of 2019: "Stranger Things"
    • Drama Show of 2019: "Stranger Things"
    • Comedy Show of 2019: "The Big Bang Theory"
    • Reality Show of 2019: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
    • Competition Show of 2019: "America's Got Talent"
    • Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
    • Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
    • Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, "Euphoria"
    • Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
    • Daytime Talk Show of 2019: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
    • Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
    • Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, "The Bachelorette"
    • Reality Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
    • Bingeworthy Show of 2019: "Outlander"
    • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: "Shadowhunters"
    • Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes
    • Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish
    • Group of 2019: Blackpink
    • Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
    • Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, "Lover"
    • Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton
    • Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G
    • Music Video of 2019: Blackpink, "Kill This Love"
    • Concert Tour of 2019: Blackpink, Blackpink 2019 World
    • Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik
    • Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock
    • Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres
    • Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug
    • Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart
    • Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles
    • Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles
    • Pop Podcast of 2019: "Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad"


