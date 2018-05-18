0 Photo of Texas teen shading woman with umbrella goes viral

A photo of a Texas teen who shaded a woman in a wheelchair with an umbrella has gone viral, KTRK reported.

>> Read more trending news

Louis Jordan was picking his mother up from work in downtown Houston when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat.

"It was unbearably hot. I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun," Jordan told KTRK.

Jordan went back to his car and grabbed an umbrella, then returned to offer shade to the woman, Michelle.

"It was going to be a little longer for (the) Metro Lift to come and get her, so we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes," Louis said.

Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop https://t.co/7kZ8vTHfXy pic.twitter.com/Olp92V2Epy — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

It has become a ritual. Now, anytime Jordan sees her waiting for a ride, he grabs his umbrella and goes to enjoy some time with her.

"We laugh, joke. She's in a book club,” Jordan told KTRK. “Come to find out, she likes pork chops." Jordan said.

Jordan’s mother, Bernette Botts, took the photo. She said her son’s act of kindness was nothing new.

Botts said Jordan rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey last year.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

© 2018 Cox Media Group.