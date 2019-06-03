$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Trump arrives in United Kingdom for 3-day state visit Close Gallery
Photograph by Frank Augstein
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Photograph by Frank Augstein
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, listen to the US national anthem in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Photograph by Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump and Prince Charles inspect the Guard of Honor at Buckingham Palace, Monday, June 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photograph by Toby Melville
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, meets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump after they arrived at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
Photograph by Matt Dunham
Jared Kushner, right, and Ivanka Trump, second right, watch from a window before a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Photograph by Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Charles, right, meets U.S. President Donald Trump after he arrived at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
Photograph by Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets U.S. President Donald Trump after he arrived at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
Photograph by Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump walks with Prince Charles and first lady Melania Trump walks with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, after arriving at Buckingham Palace, Monday, June 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photograph by Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump is greeted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace after departing Marine One on arrival, Monday, June 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump waves and he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump by Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, center left, as he arrives at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson, right, and Britain Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt chat as they wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive at Stansted Airport, Monday, June 3. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump waves and holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Kirsty Wigglesworth
President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photograph by Joe Giddens
Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, arrives at Stansted Airport in England, for the start of the three day state visit Monday June 3, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)