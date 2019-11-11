Pigeon steals remembrance poppies to make nest

The case of the missing poppies has apparently been solved.
The solemn red flowers were on display for Remembrance Day in Melbourne, Australia, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but the poppies were disappearing.
Apparently a pigeon had other uses for the red flowers and made a nest out of them near a stained glass window at the Australian War Memorial, Reuters reported.
A pigeon who has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the War Memorial has been forgiven, but not forgotten. 🕊️ https://t.co/tQ8wh9hE3k pic.twitter.com/oPV47eNNAn— The West Australian (@westaustralian) November 8, 2019
A poppy is used in the U.K. to mark those members of the military who gave their lives in service to their country, according to Reuters.
A spokesman for the war memorial told the West Australian newspaper, "The wounded soldier symbolizes the defining quality of endurance, and the nest of poppies nearby is a poignant reminder of the powerful bond between man and beast on the battlefield."
A crafty pigeon has been helping itself to poppies placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Australian War Memorial and has built a nest in an alcove beneath a stained glass window. How touching this Remembrance weekend. #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/HL1DTLQMjd— Mat McLachlan (@MatMcLachlan) November 10, 2019
Pigeons are a symbol of war and peace and were used during World War II as message bearers when wireless radios failed, the West Australian reported.
The Australian Corps of Signals Pigeon Service started in 1942 and had an army of 13,500 trained pigeons during WWII. Two birds actually got the Dickin Medal, or the Victoria Cross for animals, for their service, according to the newspaper.
