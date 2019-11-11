  • Pigeon steals remembrance poppies to make nest

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The case of the missing poppies has apparently been solved.

    The solemn red flowers were on display for Remembrance Day in Melbourne, Australia, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but the poppies were disappearing.

    Apparently a pigeon had other uses for the red flowers and made a nest out of them near a stained glass window at the Australian War Memorial, Reuters reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    A poppy is used in the U.K. to mark those members of the military who gave their lives in service to their country, according to Reuters.

    A spokesman for the war memorial told the West Australian newspaper, "The wounded soldier symbolizes the defining quality of endurance, and the nest of poppies nearby is a poignant reminder of the powerful bond between man and beast on the battlefield."

    Pigeons are a symbol of war and peace and were used during World War II as message bearers when wireless radios failed, the West Australian reported.

    The Australian Corps of Signals Pigeon Service started in 1942 and had an army of 13,500 trained pigeons during WWII. Two birds actually got the Dickin Medal, or the Victoria Cross for animals, for their service, according to the newspaper.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories