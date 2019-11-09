Pilot suffers minor injuries after single-engine plane crashes near Houston-area highway

A pilot suffered minor injuries Saturday after crashing a single-engine plane into an open field north of a Houston-area highway, authorities said.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, no one else was on board the plane, the Houston Chronicle reported.
D1 Deputies @HCSOTexas responded to a plane crash at 10800 N Grand Parkway. The pilot said the plane lost power during take-off. Pilot was able to land the plane in a field north of listed location. Pilot walked away from crash w/minor injuries after a hard landing#HOUnews. pic.twitter.com/mXaRG6UEEN— Captain W. Rogers (@HCSO_D1Patrol) November 9, 2019
The pilot told authorities the plane lost power during takeoff and crashed near the Grand Parkway, KTRK reported.
Sheriff’s deputies are on scene, but Gonzalez said the Texas Department of Public Safety will lead the investigation.
