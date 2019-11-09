  • Pilot suffers minor injuries after single-engine plane crashes near Houston-area highway

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A pilot suffered minor injuries Saturday after crashing a single-engine plane into an open field north of a Houston-area highway, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news

    According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, no one else was on board the plane, the Houston Chronicle reported.

    The pilot told authorities the plane lost power during takeoff and crashed near the Grand Parkway, KTRK reported.

    Sheriff’s deputies are on scene, but Gonzalez said the Texas Department of Public Safety will lead the investigation.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories