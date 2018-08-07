0 Pink cancels 3 Beautiful Trauma World Tour shows in Sydney due to illness

SYDNEY -

Pink has postponed more Sydney dates on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour while she remains hospitalized for a stomach virus.

The Associated Press reported that the singer’s first Sydney stop for the tour was scheduled for Friday, but was canceled on doctor’s orders. The Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday that the first show was canceled due to a chest infection.

“I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for,” the 38-year-old singer wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate your well wishes and understanding and I'm sorry.”

Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

She performed Saturday, according to The AP.

On Sunday, Pink was admitted to St. Vincent’s Hospital for dehydration, treated and discharged, but was readmitted Monday due to a gastric virus, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

The Monday and Tuesday shows were later canceled. All the canceled shows will be rescheduled, according to promoter Live Nation.

