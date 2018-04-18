Pink named People's Most Beautiful for 2018

People magazine has named Pink the Most Beautiful Woman of 2018.
The singer is front and center on People’s “Beautiful Issue,” a rebranding of the annual honor, dropping the word most, Entertainment Tonight reported.
The publication’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle, told Entertainment Tonight, “Over the years, the name of the issue has evolved (’50 Most Beautiful,’ ‘Most Beautiful Woman,’ etc.), but the words ‘Most Beautiful’ have always been part of the title. This year we’re renaming it ‘The Beautiful Issue’ - to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed.”
Grammy Winner @Pink Graces the Cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue with Her Two Kids https://t.co/9ql3EJkgS0 #TheBeautifulIssue pic.twitter.com/liHaL7sBa7— People (@people) April 18, 2018
Cagle said, “As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.”
Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, is according to People, “a woman who checks all those boxes. She’s a performer, mother and a role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet.”
Pink, who is originally from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is mom to Jameson Moon, 15 months, and Willow Sage, 6 and-a-half-years-old, and is married to Carey Hart.
She’s on her Beautiful Trauma tour.
The magazine will be on newsstands on Friday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}