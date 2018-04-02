  • Pippa Middleton's father-in-law arrested, charged with raping a minor

    PARIS - The millionaire father-in-law of "almost royal" Pippa Middleton, sister of Britain's Duchess Catherine, has been charged with raping a minor.

    According to the Daily Beast, 74-year-old David Matthews — whose son, James, is married to Middleton — was arrested in Paris last week and charged with "rape of a minor by a person having authority over her." He was questioned and released but is "under formal investigation by a magistrate," the Telegraph reported.

    The alleged victim reported the incident, which reportedly occurred in 1998 or 1999, last year, according to the Telegraph.

    Matthews has denied the allegations, the Telegraph reported. Representatives for the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, have not commented.

