Police: 2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting at home in Charlotte

Police said two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m., WSOC reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told WSOC five people, including the suspect, were injured in the shooting. Authorities said three people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Here's an UPDATE from CMPD. Two people are dead. https://t.co/XBUdw8kePE— Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) November 9, 2019
Two others were also injured. Police have not discussed the conditions of those who were hurt.
The shooting was not random and started after an altercation inside a house in the area, police said.
Officials said a suspect is in custody, but that person's name and potential charges have not been released.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}