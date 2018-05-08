Police chief visits girl who offered allowance to grieving officers

Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks returned a young girl’s kind gesture last week with a hug and gifts during a visit to her home.
Ximena, 7, left an envelope under the front door at police headquarters following the funeral of officer Charles Whites on Wednesday. Inside were a hand-written letter and four $1 bills.
“Thank you for everything you do,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to hear about officer Whites. I wanted to donate my allowance. Love, Ximena.”
Thank you Ximena and everyone else in the Round Rock community who expressed their support. This is why we do what we do. We love our city! ❤️💙 #keeptheallowance pic.twitter.com/jGsYsjF02h— Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) May 3, 2018
While the envelope did not include a return address, Banks was able to find Ximena’s home address and decided to stop by for a quick visit. He brought along a few gifts, including the chief’s CHIP Challenge coin.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Chief Banks surprised the 7-year-old who left her $4 allowance and a heartfelt note at the Department for the family of Officer Charles Whites last week. Chief presented Ximena with a hug and goodies, she got a close look at Charles’ patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/gIszCYiOig— Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) May 8, 2018
Banks and officers, family and friends have been grieving after the loss of officer Whites, who police said was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Interstate 35 on Feb. 25. Raul Martinez faces a charge of intoxication assault causing bodily injury in the incident.
READ MORE: Officer Charles Whites’ life celebrated at funeral
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}