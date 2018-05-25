Police cite driver for driving with sun shade over windshield

BRAINTREE, Mass. - Braintree police are stressing the importance of keeping your windshield clear while driving.
Normally police have to remind drivers to remove all of the snow from their cars in the winter. But this time police officers say a driver was using a sunshade over the windshield and left it on the car when they headed out onto the road.
This afternoon a motorist was cited for driving with a sun shade over the window and was peering out the top.— Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) May 24, 2018
No! You are not a tank commander! Do not attempt to drive with a sunshade still on the windshield! #thisreallyhappened pic.twitter.com/QS8GfXB4Et
Police said the driver was peering over the top when they were pulled over.
