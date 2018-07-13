Police: Couple left baby in car to gamble at casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A couple in New Mexico is accused of leaving a 1-year-old child in a car Wednesday while they gambled at a casino, police said.
A security guard at the Isleta Casino in Albuquerque found the infant and paged the owner of the vehicle. The baby was left alone in the vehicle for approximately two hours, police told KOB.
The baby was sweating when removed from the vehicle, KOB reported. The child was placed in protective services, police said.
Police arrested Ricardo Munoz, 39, and Crystal Loera, 34, on child abandonment and abuse charges, according to the Metropolitan Detention Center. They are both being held without bond.
