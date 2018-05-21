  • Police: Dead body found in abandoned car in Michigan

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Police in Battle Creek, Michigan, are investigating what they say is a homicide after a man’s body was found in the trunk of a car.

    The Battle Creek Enquirer reported Monday that the body of Diabulo White, 43, was found in the trunk of a four-door Toyota Camry, that was being towed by Tiger's Towing.

    Battle Creek police Lt. James Martens said the towing company towed the car after police said the car was on private property. The homeowner said the car was left on the property sometime during the night. A body was found by the female owner of the car once she was contacted by Tiger’s and arrived at the towing company’s lot. She opened the trunk of her car, which was locked, and found the body.

    Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott said police think White was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, but not in the car or where the car was located.

    “We believe the intent was to hide the body and cover the crime,” Elliott said.

    The car was moved to the police department. The death is still being investigated.

