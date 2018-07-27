Police discover caiman in basement of Washington, DC, home

Police in Florida are used to dealing with gators, but those in Washington, D.C., not so much.
D.C. police posted an image to its Twitter account of a scaly discovery from a district home’s basement Thursday, The Washington Post reported.
See you later, Alligator... after ‘while Crocodile! 🐊— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 26, 2018
7D Officers came in contact with a 4-foot alligator while on patrol last night! DC Animal Control will be working to have him relocated to a safe habitat.
Also, remember that alligators should not be considered house pets! pic.twitter.com/b89xF2Xp4h
Originally, they thought it was a gator, but in reality, it was a caiman.
The reptile, which measured about 5 feet, was found in a 4-foot long plastic storage container, WRC reported.
Police were responding to a home, where they found 12 dogs and what they said was dogfighting paraphernalia, The Post reported.
The caiman was taken to the Humane Rescue Alliance, WTOP reported.
The dogs were taken to a local vet for treatment after they were found to have scars and other signs that are consistent with dogfighting and neglect, WTOP reported.
