Police dispatcher working to get cat in shelter 100 days adopted

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A police dispatcher made it his mission to find a home for a mild-mannered cat who's been at an animal shelter for nearly 100 days.
Bloomington police dispatcher Matt Smith visited the city’s animal shelter to take photos as part of the department’s Furever Friends project, which spotlights different pets at the shelter, according to a Bloomington Police Department post on social media.
Nevada, a 5-year-old cat who has been at the Bloomington Animal Care and Control shelter almost 100 days, was thrilled.
"We weren't sure if she liked strangers and we didn't want to push her out of her comfort zone,” the Police Department wrote on social media. “But as soon as Matt picked her up, she laid her head on his chest and gave him the longest, sweetest, most heart-wrenching hug."
Nevada’s adoption fees were waived and the shelter is hoping someone will adopt her.
"It's clear that Nevada is going to make someone a very special little friend," the Police Department wrote.
