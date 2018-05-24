Police: Driver finds gun stuck in front of his car

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police said a driver on I-5 saw a "black object" moving through the air and, when he pulled over miles later, near Lakewood, Washington, he found a gun stuck in the front of his car.
The driver continued for about 18 miles after the object struck his car, and then stopped for gas, Washington Trooper Guy Gill said.
Photos show a gun lodged into the front of the driver’s car.
Well...this is a first 🤷🏻♂️! Driver saw a small "black object" in the air while driving on I-5 and it struck the front of his car. He drove about 18 miles, stopped for gas, and found this. We recovered it and turned it over to @LakewoodPD. pic.twitter.com/Oo3KlbW362— Trooper Guy Gill (@wspd1pio) May 24, 2018
“This is a first,” Gill said, tweeting the photo.
The gun was recovered and turned over to Lakewood police.
