Police find $2M worth of meth stuffed in gas tank

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ROUND ROCK, Texas -

    A simple traffic stop took $2 million worth of methamphetamines off the streets, police said. 

    A Round Rock police officer had pulled over a car on Saturday for following another car too close, The Austin American-Statesman reported. When the officer got different stories from the cars’ passengers, a search of the car was conducted.

    During the search, a K-9 officer found drugs in a modified gas tank. The drugs weighed 71 pounds, KXAN reported.

     

    Nathan Fields was arrested. He faces charges with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, KXAN reported.

     

     

    Nathan Leon Fields
    Williamson County Jail

    His bond was set at $70,000, The Statesman reported.

