Police find $2M worth of meth stuffed in gas tank

A simple traffic stop took $2 million worth of methamphetamines off the streets, police said.
A Round Rock police officer had pulled over a car on Saturday for following another car too close, The Austin American-Statesman reported. When the officer got different stories from the cars’ passengers, a search of the car was conducted.
During the search, a K-9 officer found drugs in a modified gas tank. The drugs weighed 71 pounds, KXAN reported.
Nathan Fields was arrested. He faces charges with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, KXAN reported.
His bond was set at $70,000, The Statesman reported.
