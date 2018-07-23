Police find man hiding from officers inside dryer

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police found a suspect Sunday hiding from officers inside of a dryer, officials said.
Police shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook, writing:
"The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone."
The picture is from an officer's body camera footage.
"In the early morning hours, members from power-shift and graveyard were working on a tip from our Domestic Violence Unit that an offender may go back to the victim's home, thus be in violation of a protection order," Spokane police said. "Officers spotted the suspect who ran inside and refused to come out."
Police said the suspect was discovered by K-9 Murphy.
No one was hurt.
