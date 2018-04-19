0 Police: Hidden camera filmed Starbucks customers in bathroom

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in an Atlanta suburb are investigating after a woman discovered a hidden camera in a bathroom stall at a Starbucks in North Fulton County .

>> Read more trending news

Officers with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety confiscated the camera and detectives are now looking into the case.

According to the police report, the camera had about 25 videos stored on it, and “several” of those videos showed people using the restroom.

A 25-year-old woman discovered the camera around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The camera was taped under the baby changing station in the women’s bathroom.

>> Related: Starbucks closing over 8,000 stores for racial-bias training after controversial arrest

“We were quite concerned to learn this and are grateful to our customers and partners who took action to involve local authorities,” a spokesperson for Starbucks wrote in an email. “We will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Police said the woman removed the camera and notified the manager on-duty. According to the police report, the woman gave the camera to the manager who said he would notify Starbucks’ corporate office, but she pushed him to call 911.

Police arrived after the manager filed a report with the corporate office. The manager gave police the camera, its battery pack and a USB cord. Police then reviewed the camera and found the videos.

No suspects have yet been identified, but the person responsible for the camera would at least face the charge of eavesdropping, which is a felony, police said.

>> Related: Starbucks CEO meets with 2 black men arrested in Philadelphia store

This incident comes as the company is facing backlash after two black men were arrested at one of its locations in Philadelphia last week. The company plans to close 8,000 stores for a day next month for company-wide racial bias training.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.