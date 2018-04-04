Police identify British family killed in car crash after visiting the Kennedy Space Center

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A family of four visiting Central Florida from Bristol, England, have been identified. The family died Monday evening in a violent crash in Titusville, according to police.
Adam P. Stephenson, 30, was westbound on Columbia Boulevard in a rented Mitsubishi sedan when he turned left at Sisson Road, driving into the path of an eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck, Titusville Deputy Police Chief Todd Hutchinson said.
The truck, driven by James D. Walsh II, 28, hit the passenger side of the sedan, Hutchinson said.
Police said Stephenson and his three passengers -- Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn T. Stephenson, 56, -- died at the crash scene.
First responders used the Jaws of Life to remove the victims' bodies from the wreckage.
Walsh was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hutchinson said.
Investigators believe the Stephenson family was returning to a rental home in Davenport after visiting the Kennedy Space Center when the crash happened.
Police said GPS in the car instructed Adam Stephenson to make a U-turn at the intersection likely because a crash was blocking Challenger Memorial Parkway, which was part of his planned route home.
The crash remains under investigation.
