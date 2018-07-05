Police identify Florida woman who fell out of SUV

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida deputies identified a 21-year-old woman who fell out of an SUV at a Tampa intersection in an incident that was caught on video, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Jaiya Lee fell out of a 1998 black Ford Expedition on Monday at 4:15 p.m. near the University of South Florida as it crossed an intersection. The SUV was driven by Lee’s boyfriend, Marquis Mills, and there were two other passengers including Mills’ 22-year-old sister and her 1-year-old son, the Times reported.
According to deputies, the three adults in the vehicles said Lee had leaned against the front passenger, which was damaged, and fell out. In surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department, an unidentified man picks up a woman, whom deputies believe was Mills, and walks her back to the SUV before placing her into the vehicle and driving off, the Times reported.
The woman “appeared to be injured and unconscious,” deputies said. But when authorities checked area hospitals she was not found and her identity remained a mystery, WTVT reported. The SUV was found a few miles away at a Texaco station Tuesday morning, and deputies said they interviewed two people who were inside the vehicle, the Times reported.
No charges are pending, deputies said.
