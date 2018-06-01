Police: Man accused of drowning dog that bit his young daughter

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Police arrested a man Thursday morning on suspicion of animal cruelty, about six months after a dog was found dead in a kennel in a creek, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested David Austin III, 38, Thursday on one count of animal cruelty.
Officers were called last November to the 500 block of Shaw Street in Orange Park after a dog kennel was found submerged underwater in the creek bed. Inside the kennel, police found a dead, multicolored female pit bull and a concrete block, according to a police report.
Authorities took the pit bull to All Animal Clinic, where veterinarians determined the dog had died of a non-accidental probable drowning.
Officers found a Jefferson David Middle School student class schedule with a student identification number on it while removing the dog’s blanket and trash from the kennel, according to officials. Authorities were able to identify the student whose identification number was on the paper while visiting the school on May 22.
Authorities spoke to the child’s parents. Officials said the child’s mother said the family had to get rid of the dog because it bit their young daughter.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
