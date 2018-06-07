Police: Man, woman steal TV from pawn shop – then pawn it back to same shop

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police investigators are looking for two people accused of stealing a television from an Algiers pawn shop -- and immediately pawning it back to the same shop.
The pair, identified by police as Don Adams, 32, and Dana Francois-Carter, 38, were spotted by the store’s security cameras during the May 31 heist, a New Orleans Police Department news release said.
Police officials said the camera captured Adams and Francois-Carter entering the store around 5:20 p.m. that day, at which point Francois-Carter headed to the electronics section.
Francois-Carter took the TV from the shelf and removed the price tag from it, police officials said. She then took it to the front counter.
Adams, using his own identification, then pawned the TV for $175, the news release said.
Anyone with information on Adams or Francois-Carter is asked to call detectives at 504-685-6040 or 504-658-6045. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}