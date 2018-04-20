0 Police: Mother facing charges after student, 7, attends school with cocaine in system

An Ohio woman is facing charges after her 7-year-old child allegedly was high on cocaine while attending class Monday, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The child is a student at North Elementary School in Urbana, one of the district’s kindergarten and first-grade schools, and was acting very unusual in the late morning, police and school officials said.

“The student was drowsy, groggy and they thought there might be a blood sugar question,” Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said.

Thiel said the student’s classroom was quarantined and administrators called 911.

The student was taken to Urbana Mercy Health Hospital, where it was determined the substance in the student’s system was cocaine.

The child received treatment and was later released, but it’s not known whether the student has returned to school after the incident.

“It’s a terrible situation for one of our youngest students to have to be in an environment in which the ingestion of an illegal substance occurs,” Thiel said.

The child’s mother appeared to be under the influence of multiple drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, when she showed up at the hospital, according to police.

Police said it’s likely the student inhaled the drug prior to the start of the school day while staying at a Springfield home.

The mother is currently being held at Tri-County Jail and is facing multiple felony drug abuse charges, police said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.