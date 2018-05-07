Police: New York City deli employee stabbed in fight over price of salad

NEW YORK - A deli worker in New York City was stabbed Sunday after getting into an argument over the price of salad, WABC reported.
Two women argued with a male employee at the Big Apple Food Market in the Lower East Side of Manhattan around 5 p.m., police said.
Officials said the women left the store and returned with a man who also argued with the employee, then threw a garbage can at the deli’s door, WABC reported.
The two men began fighting, and the suspect stabbed the employee in the arm with a sharp object before fleeing the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, WABC reported.
