Police: Remains of missing Washington state sailor Jeremiah Adams found

SEQUIM, Wash. - Hikers found remains authorities think are those of missing sailor Jeremiah Adams on the Gray Wolf Trail in Sequim, Washington, police said Saturday. The hikers contacted police, who sent out a search and rescue team.
Police say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will determine cause of death.
Clallam County Search and Rescue, assisted by Kitsap County Search and Rescue and sailors from the Nimitz, coordinated search efforts for Adams. The 24-year-old was stationed on the USS Nimitz, based in Bremerton, Washington. He was last seen on the morning of May 4, when he left for a day hike.
Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian King said Adams’ friends got worried when he didn’t meet with them for the planned hike, according to Navy Times. They called police May 7.
Around 10:30 p.m. May 7, Adams’ silver 2013 Ford Fiesta was found at the lower Gray Wolf Trailhead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2459 and reference case number 2018-9648.
