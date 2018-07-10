0 Police: Report of violent home invasion at house belonging to NFL star LeSean McCoy

MILTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a home invasion at the house of an NFL running back LaSean McCoy.

Milton police confirmed to WSB they were called out to the home of LeSean McCoy early Tuesday morning, where they found a victim who they said was physically assaulted by someone.

Investigators said the intruder demanded several items from the victim. Police believe the home was specifically targeted.

Officers said a woman was treated and released at a nearby hospital. A second woman also had a minor injury from the incident.

McCoy is currently a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL said Tuesday, “We are reviewing the matter” after graphic images of LeSean McCoy’s apparent girlfriend appeared in an online post, accusing the Buffalo Bills player of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and use of performance-enhancing drugs. The Bills said, “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

In a tweet from McCoy, he called the claims “totally baseless and offensive.”

McCoy's attorney, Jacoby Hudson, told WSB that his client had tried to evict his ex-girlfriend from the home, but she wouldn't leave.

Hudson said the woman was locked up at one point, but McCoy felt bad for her and he dropped the charges. He then claims the woman tried to extort McCoy.

The attorney said McCoy renewed the eviction petition last week and had cameras put in the house, but the ex took down the cameras and is now claiming she was injured in a home invasion and accused McCoy of domestic violence.

LeSean McCoy's Atlanta-based attorney told me McCoy tried to evict his ex from his home in #Milton, but she wouldn't leave. He said he's been in Miami the last few days and had nothing to do with the home invasion this morning. pic.twitter.com/SnJIkemO7m — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 10, 2018

Court documents show McCoy's ex was slated to be in court Tuesday for an eviction hearing.

Investigators told WSB they never told any media they were investigating McCoy for domestic violence.

Hudson said his client has been in Miami for the past several days and had nothing to do with the home invasion incident.

