Police say original ‘Iron Man' costume has been stolen

PACOIMA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of the original Iron Man costume worn by Robert Downey, Jr. in the Marvel movie franchise.
The Los Angeles Times reported that officials said Wednesday morning that the suit disappeared from a Pacoima, California, prop warehouse sometime between February and late April. It is valued at $325,000.
LAPD spokesman Christopher No said the suit was reported missing Tuesday. Warehouse employees discovered the item was missing when they “just happened to check” the storage area.
According to KCBS, investigators sad the head, chest, leg and arms of the crimson and gold suit are missing.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no suspects and the case is still under investigation.
