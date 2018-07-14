Police search for Greenpeace paraglider that flew too close to Trump's golf resort in Scotland

TURNBERRY, Scotland - Police in Scotland are searching for a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace banner over U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.
Authorities say the paraglider violated a no-fly zone.
The paraglider carried a banner that read, “Trump: Well Below Par,” to protest Trump’s policies on immigration and environmental regulations.
Anti-Trump organizers organized a “carnival of resistance” outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday.
David Milne, whose property overlooks the golf course, told the Associated Press he will mark Trump’s visit by flying the Mexican national flag over his house within sight of the clubhouse.
Trump is spending the weekend at his Turnberry property as he prepares for a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.
I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
This comes on the heels of his visit to England for several meetings, including tea with Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump has a long-professed adoration of Scotland; his mother was born in Stoneway.
He owns two championship-level golf resorts in the country, including the seaside Turnberry resort.
