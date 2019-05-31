Police searching for Florida woman seen twerking in video while shoplifting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two Florida women stole nearly $400 worth of clothing from a store and one of them was seen twerking in store surveillance video, police said.
Police on Wednesday released photos and video of the women who took $377 worth of merchandise from MadRag in Pembroke Pines, WTVJ reported.
NEED TO ID: Can you assist us in identifying these two suspects who were caught on camera removing over $377 worth of items from MadRag (626 N University Drive)? Please contact the PPPD at 954-436-2317, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any information. pic.twitter.com/X85JckC9d4— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 29, 2019
Police described one suspect as a heavy-set woman with short, black hair and multiple tattoos and the other as a medium-set woman with long, black hair.
