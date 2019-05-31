  • Police searching for Florida woman seen twerking in video while shoplifting

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two Florida women stole nearly $400 worth of clothing from a store and  one of them was seen twerking in store surveillance video, police said.

    Police on Wednesday released photos and video of the women who took $377 worth of merchandise from MadRag in Pembroke Pines, WTVJ reported. 

    Police described one suspect as a heavy-set woman with short, black hair and multiple tattoos and the other as a medium-set woman with long, black hair.

     

     

