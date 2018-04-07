Police: Serial DWI offender found passed out behind the wheel in middle of busy highway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico man who is a repeated drunken driving offender was found passed out in his car in the middle of a busy highway last month, police said.
The man was so intoxicated he didn't know what month it was, authorities said.
Anthony Sierra, 44, was found March 21, passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle, which was stopped in the fast lane of I-25, KRQE reported.
First responders said Sierra had a bottle of mouthwash in his lap. Paramedics told police that Sierra should go to the hospital first because he was "wasted."
Sierra regained consciousness, and began to curse at authorities. When questioned, Sierra told police he had a drinking problem and had more than eight DWI convictions, KRQE reported.
Sierra has been arrested 14 times for DWI, KOB reported.
When trying to guess the current date, Sierra thought it was Feb. 18. It was March 21.
Authorities charged Sierra with felony DWI. Sierra also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a criminal trespass charge, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
