Robbery suspect taken into custody after police standoff on Metro Atlanta highway

An armed robbery suspect has been taken into custody in a dramatic standoff on a major Metro Atlanta highway.
More than a dozen police officers blocked the southbound lanes near I-285, just north of Atlanta, with guns drawn on a car parked on the side of the interstate, WSB-TV reported. Traffic has also been blocked on the I-285 ramp.
Marietta police told WSB-TV they spotted the driver and car that matched the description of a suspect who robbed a Marietta Walmart. After the car pulled over, the driver became "non-compliant."
The driver was taken into custody by officers.
Traffic is being diverted onto Windy Hill Road and is backed up for 10 miles.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said they will delay the northwest express lanes due to the standoff.
Officers from Cobb County police, Georgia State Patrol and HERO units are assisting with the standoff.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}