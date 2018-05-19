  • Police: Student arrested for making hatchets in welding class

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico teen is facing charges after he is accused of making hatchets in a welding class.

    The incident took place at Career and Technology Education Center in Farmington. The 15-year-old male student was caught by his teacher Friday making hatchets during a welding class, KOB reported.

    The teen fled the campus but police located him at his home, KOB reported. Farmington High School was placed on temporary lockdown while the teen was being located, police said.

    The teen is facing multiple charges, including carrying or making a weapon on school campus and felony larceny, KRQE reported.

