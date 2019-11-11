Porsche flies into second story of building, killing driver, passenger

Two men are dead after the Porsche they were riding in flew through the air and landed on the second floor of a building Sunday in New Jersey.
Braden DeMartin and Daniel Foley were both dead by the time emergency crews were able to respond to the crash, the Asbury Park Press reported.
Police said DeMartin was driving the 2010 Porsche Boxter and was speeding when he lost control and hit the median, going airborne, NJ.com reported.
The car crashed upside down into the second story of a real estate office.
The building sustained damage in the crash and was declared unsafe, police said, according to the Asbury Park Press.
No one was in the building, which also has three other businesses inside, NJ.com reported.
The crash is still under investigation, CNN reported.
