It’s official: Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as head of the Commonwealth, the BBC reported.
The Queen had said it was her “sincere wish” that the Prince of Wales succeed her when she dies. Leaders of the Commonwealth discussed the issue before making their decision, the BBC reported.
Unlike the British crown, the lead role in the Commonwealth is non-hereditary, the BBC reported.
At a news conference, British Prime Minister Theresa May praised the Queen for her "vision and duty" in growing the Commonwealth from eight members to 53. She said it was "fitting" Prince Charles would succeed her due to his "proud support" of the Commonwealth "for more than four decades."
The role is largely symbolic and carries no maximum fixed term, the BBC reported.
The Queen turned 92 on Saturday. Charles, her oldest child, is 69.
