0 Prince Estate releases original version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,' unseen rehearsal footage

The original version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” is now available for fan consumption.

The song, which was a successful single Sinéad O’Connor released in 1990, was recorded by Prince in 1984 at the Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with his long-time engineer, Susan Rogers.

The estate of Prince has released the original studio version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Prince composed, arranged and performed the ballad in its entirety, with the aid of backing vocals from Susannah Melvoin and Paul “St. Paul” Peterson. Eric Leeds plays sax on the original track as well.

The song is being released to digital retailers and as 7” vinyl singles in picture disc and standard black vinyl formats through the Prince Estate and Warner Bros. Records.

From April 19-25, the estate is also bringing back the online pop-up store PrinceHitNRun.com, where the picture disc and other limited edition Prince merchandise will be sold. The black vinyl version will be released to physical retailers on May 25.

The track is accompanied by a video featuring Prince & The Revolution rehearsing their choreography in the same warehouse in the summer of 1984.

Prince fans can also check out the new Prince Estate website for fans to share their love of the iconic artist, who died on April 21, 2016, at Prince2Me.com.

Listen to Prince’s original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in the video above or at one of the steaming services at this link.

