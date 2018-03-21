Principal has musical snow day announcement inspired by Billy Joel

FLORENCE, Ky. - Sing us a song you’re the snow man??
A Kentucky principal has pulled out all the stops with his snow day announcements.
With yet another storm bearing down on his district, Chad Caddell drew inspiration from Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” to tell excited kids and their disappointed parents that there would be no school again this morning, WCPO reported.
This isn’t the first time the Union Point Academy principal put a musical twist to his announcements, WCPO reported. Earlier this year, he did announcements “honoring” Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks and Mariah Carey, WCPO reported.
