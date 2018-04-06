Prosecutor: Ohio high school teacher allegedly had sex with student in parking lot

FRANKLIN, Ohio - An Ohio high school teacher facing a sexual battery charge is accused of having sex with a student in a Franklin Township parking lot, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Madalyn Arnett, 25, was arrested at her West Carrollton home last week and charged with the third-degree felony. Arnett, a first-year social studies teacher, was placed on leave March 27 after Franklin High School officials reported a sexual relationship between at 16-year-old male student and Arnett, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Arnett admitted to sexting with a student when confronted by school officials, according to court records. She was placed on leave with the district immediately and escorted off the school’s property.
Fornshell said students began talking about some of the activity at school and through cellphones there was evidence of inappropriate communication between the student and Arnett. Further investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest.
“But this charge means there was a sexual encounter,” Fornshell said. He added that contact took place in a car in a parking lot the week before the arrest.
Arnett pleaded not guilty to the charge at arraignment in Franklin Municipal Court and is scheduled to be back in court today for a preliminary hearing.
According to state records, Arnett was issued a teaching license to instruct social studies for grades seven through 12 in May 2017. Prior to that, she was issued a short-term substitute teaching license for general education.
