Protest for Antwon Rose closes road, car drives through it

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Protesters demonstrating in honor of Antwon Rose, who was slain last month, closed a road Sunday, but were hit by a car that drove through the group, protesters said.
Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer last month. That officer is now facing criminal homicide charges.
Protesters told Channel 11 four people were hit. They also told Channel 11 someone was arrested.
A glimpse of the #AntwonRose protest in North Versailles. Happening NOW. More on Channel 11 at 6pm pic.twitter.com/GHd5cfKfEy— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 8, 2018
They have also taken their demonstration to the East Pittsburgh's police chief's home.
This is a developing story. Check back with WPXI.com for updates.
