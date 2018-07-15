Protesters gather after man is shot by Chicago police officer

CHICAGO - Protesters clashed with police after gathering after a man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday.
The man, who works as a barber in the neighborhood, was shot around 5:30 p.m. by a female officer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sun-Times.
The officer has not been identified. No officers were injured, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.
“Officers assigned to a foot assignment observe a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” Guglielmi tweeted. “Officers go to question him when a confrontation ensues and he is shot.The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene.”
UPDATE: Officers assigned to a foot assignment observe a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person. Officers go to question him when a confrontation ensues and he is shot. The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/8CJXu8m5pa— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 15, 2018
After the shooting, more than 100 people had gathered in protest, prompting officers to call dozens more officers to the scene to control the crowd, according to the Sun-Times.
I couldn't see what started this, but there was another huge escalation. People started running away as officers and protestors fought through the fence. People are throwing glass bottles at the police. At least three people pulled into a police car. pic.twitter.com/22lqpopJbs— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
