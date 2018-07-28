  • Publix launches new service animal policy

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Publix shoppers in Florida are starting to see new rules regarding service animals in stores.

    According to the Associated Press, signs are showing up in Publix store windows that read:

    “For food safety reasons, only service animals that are specifically trained to aid a person with disabilities are permitted within the store. Service animals are not permitted to sit or ride in shopping carts.”

    The service animal rule is not new, but the signs -- which include a paw print with a slash through it -- indicate that dogs cannot ride in shopping carts, according to the Associated Press.

    American Disability Rights seemed to support the rule enforcement.

    The organization tweeted, “Four on the floor! #stopdisabilityfraud.”

    Another group, called Stair Step Dog Training, also voiced its support for the rule on Twitter.

