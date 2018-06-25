Puerto Rico evacuees reunited with their dogs in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - After Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, many on the island moved to the mainland United States while their community recovered, leaving most of their possessions behind.
Some evacuees even had to leave their dogs behind on the island—but one local animal rescue wanted to change that.
>>Photos: Puerto Rico evacuees reunited with their pets in Central Florida
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando flew in a group of dogs from the island to reunite them with their owners Sunday.
According to the pet rescue, one man traveled from Texas to be reunited with his dog.
