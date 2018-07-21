0 Quadriplegic paraglider raising awareness for ‘disability-friendly' parks has trailer stolen in

SANDY CITY, Utah - A quadriplegic paraglider from Missoula, Montana, is asking for public help after his trailer and video equipment were stolen from a park in Utah.

Joe Stone, 33, has been using the trailer to visit parks and paraglide across the country, as part of a film project for his foundation to inspire disabled people to explore the outdoors.

Stone suffered a permanent spinal chord injury in a paragliding accident in 2010. He is paralyzed from the waist down and has impairment in both of his hands, KPAX reports.

“So I just went all in and living in this camper, it’s my home at this point,” Stone told KUTV.

Stone said he went paragliding on Wednesday at Utah’s Point of the Mountain and returned to his campsite to find all of his belongings had been stolen.

His clothes, computers and filming equipment were all in the trailer -- and it was all custom-made for him to use, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help him replace the stolen items.

“In this situation, they (the thieves) didn’t know I was a wheelchair user; they didn’t know I was living out of that," he told KUTV. “These campers that I use are built to order, so it’s not like I can just buy one and it comes off-the-shelves, so to speak.”

