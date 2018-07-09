Quick-thinking flight attendants save dog on flight

WORCESTER, Mass. - Two quick-thinking flight attendants helped save a dog on a recent flight to Massachusetts.
Darcy the French bulldog was on a JetBlue flight from Florida to Worcester last week when she started showing signs of distress.
Her owners say her tongue turned blue and she had difficulty breathing.
Flight attendants took notice and told Darcy's owners to hold an oxygen mask over hr face.
Within minutes, they say Darcy appeared to be feeling much better.
