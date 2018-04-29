  • Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content

    Updated:

    Want to work on the railroad? If so, you could get your bank account on the right track with a massive bonus.

    According to the Wall Street Journal, Texas-based BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) Railway and Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corp. are trying to attract new employees by offering as much as $25,000 in signing bonuses.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The news comes "as the freight railroads struggle to fill jobs in a historically tight labor market," the Journal reported.

    "Freight volumes are rising on strong economic growth and industrial expansion, and a shortage of available truck capacity is pushing more shipments onto rails," the report continued.

    Check out the railroads' job listings here or here.

    Read the complete Wall Street Journal story here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    White House Correspondents' Dinner: 9 shocking jokes from Michelle Wolf's speech

  • Headline Goes Here

    LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in jail

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ford to phase out all passenger cars except Mustang