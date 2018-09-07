Atlanta rapper Young Thug was indicted on multiple drug charges stemming from a 2017 arrest.
The artist, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged in the DeKalb County case along with co-defendants Cedric Jones and Sergio Kitchens, according to online court records. Williams’ eight felony charges involve various kinds of drugs, court records show.
He is accused of possessing methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of amphetamine, a generic form of Xanax and codeine. He is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Young Thug, known professionally for an unconventional delivery and collaborations with big names like Gucci Mane, was arrested in September 2017 during a traffic stop.
Brookhaven police pulled over a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach after suspecting that its tint was too dark. They arrested the rapper, Jones and Kitchens after allegedly finding the men with the drugs and nearly $50,000 cash.
Jones was also accused of felony drug charges when indictments were handed down Aug. 30. Kitchens was charged with misdemeanor charges of window tint violation and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
“I will do everything that is lawful and ethical to clear Mr. Williams of this false allegation,” said Brian Steel, the rapper’s attorney, at the time of his arrest.
The rapper, 27, was also arrested in 2016 at Lenox Square on a failure to appear warrant and in 2015 on accusations he threatened to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard.
Williams, Jones and Kitchens are set to be arraigned in a DeKalb County court on Oct. 9.
